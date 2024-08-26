Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Phoenix

    240827-N-LN093-1002 PHOENIX (Aug. 27, 2024) Karla Torres-Casilla recites the oath of enlistment at Military Entrance Processing Station Phoenix, Aug. 27, 2024. Torres-Casillas became the Navy’s first contracted Robotics Warfare (RW) Specialist. The RW rating became available for active duty contracts on Aug. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia/ Released)

    This work, Navy’s first contracted Robotics Warfare Specialist [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Sailors
    Recruiting
    RW

