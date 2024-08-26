Navy’s first contracted Robotics Warfare Specialist

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240827-N-LN093-1002 PHOENIX (Aug. 27, 2024) Karla Torres-Casilla recites the oath of enlistment at Military Entrance Processing Station Phoenix, Aug. 27, 2024. Torres-Casillas became the Navy’s first contracted Robotics Warfare (RW) Specialist. The RW rating became available for active duty contracts on Aug. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia/ Released)