Navy’s first contracted Robotics Warfare Specialist

240827-N-LN093-1002 PHOENIX (Aug. 27, 2024) Karla Torres-Casilla recites the oath of enlistment at Military Entrance Processing Station Phoenix, Aug. 27, 2024. Torres-Casillas became the Navy’s first contracted Robotics Warfare (RW) Specialist. The RW rating became available for active duty contracts on Aug. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 23:06
|Photo ID:
|8618364
|VIRIN:
|240827-N-LN093-1002
|Resolution:
|3575x2383
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
