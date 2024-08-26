3rd Marine Logistics Group Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Kinser

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG) stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 29, 2024. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkley relinquished command of 3rd MLG to Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins. During the ceremony, Chalkley relinquished command of 3rd MLG to Collins. Chalkley served for 2 years as commanding general, while Collins previously served as a deputy director in the Operations Directorate of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, Washington D.C. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)
