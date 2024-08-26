Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Marine Logistics Group Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Kinser [Image 12 of 12]

    3rd Marine Logistics Group Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Kinser

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG) stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 29, 2024. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkley relinquished command of 3rd MLG to Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins. During the ceremony, Chalkley relinquished command of 3rd MLG to Collins. Chalkley served for 2 years as commanding general, while Collins previously served as a deputy director in the Operations Directorate of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, Washington D.C. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 23:24
    Photo ID: 8618356
    VIRIN: 240829-M-FD063-1586
    Resolution: 6076x4051
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 3rd Marine Logistics Group Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Kinser [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    Change of Command
    3rd MLG
    III MEF

