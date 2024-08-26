3rd Marine Logistics Group Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Kinser

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 29, 2024. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkley relinquished command of 3rd MLG to Collins. Chalkley served for 2 years as commanding general, while Collins previously served as a deputy director in the Operations Directorate of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, Washington D.C. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)