    Multinational service members participate in Super Garuda Shield 24 opening ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

    Multinational service members participate in Super Garuda Shield 24 opening ceremony

    JUANDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, INDONESIA

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Williams, left, the 25th Infantry Division deputy commanding general of operations, speaks to a political leader during the opening ceremony of Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Juanda International Airport, East Java, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 24 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Location: JUANDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, ID
