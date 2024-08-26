Multinational service members participate in Super Garuda Shield 24 opening ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Multinational service members attend the opening ceremony of Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Juanda International Airport, East Java, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 24 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)