Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines refuel MV-22B Ospreys in preparation for Super Garuda Shield 24 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines refuel MV-22B Ospreys in preparation for Super Garuda Shield 24

    JUANDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, INDONESIA

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jay Caluna, left, and Capt. Alex Schermacher, both MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, pose for a photo in an MV-22B Osprey in preparation for Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Juanda International Airport, East Java, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 24 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. Caluna is a native of New Jersey. Schermacher is a native of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 22:22
    Photo ID: 8618293
    VIRIN: 240825-M-PI941-2172
    Resolution: 6115x4077
    Size: 10.65 MB
    Location: JUANDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, ID
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines refuel MV-22B Ospreys in preparation for Super Garuda Shield 24 [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines refuel MV-22B Ospreys in preparation for Super Garuda Shield 24
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines refuel MV-22B Ospreys in preparation for Super Garuda Shield 24
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines refuel MV-22B Ospreys in preparation for Super Garuda Shield 24
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines refuel MV-22B Ospreys in preparation for Super Garuda Shield 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MRF-D
    JointForce
    USMCNews
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    freeandopenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download