MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines refuel MV-22B Ospreys in preparation for Super Garuda Shield 24

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ruben Rodriguez, left, an expeditionary fuel technician prepares to fuel an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, in preparation for Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Juanda International Airport, East Java, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 24 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. Rodriguez is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)