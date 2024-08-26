75th USARIC AI Team partners with XVIII Airborne Corps during CAT24 to solve Real-World Army problems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Left to right, Army Reserve Sgt. Ikechukwu Okonkwo, innovation noncommissioned officer, Mountain View Battalion, Army Applications Group, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command and a data scientist in his civilian career; Army Reserve Maj. Michael Moll, operations, officer in charge, MV BN, AAG, 75th USARIC, also works as a data scientist in his civilian position; Army Reserve Capt. Peter Rogers, cloud engineer, MV BN, AAG, 75th USARIC and he works as a multi-cloud engineer in his civilian career; Army Reserve Maj. Matthew Fletcher, data scientist, MV BN, AAG, 75th USARIC and who works as a data scientist in his civilian career; Army Reserve 1st Lt. Joseph Yassin, cloud engineer, Support Group, 75th USARIC, also works as a senior cloud solution architect in his civilian capacity and Army Reserve Maj. Brady Moore, innovation officer, Detachment 7522, Dense Urban Subterranean Team, SG, 75th USARIC, who in his civilian role works as the director of mission support for a company in Pennsylvania, all part of the 75th USARIC’s AAG and SG Artificial Intelligence Team, participate in a Code-A-Thon 24 briefing, Aug. 2, 2024 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina in support of the XVIII Airborne Corps. CAT24 allowed the 75th USARIC Soldiers to use their expertise in AI, data science, product management and engineering to solve real-world Army problems.