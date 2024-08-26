Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th USARIC AI Team partners with XVIII Airborne Corps during CAT24 to solve Real-World Army problems [Image 7 of 7]

    75th USARIC AI Team partners with XVIII Airborne Corps during CAT24 to solve Real-World Army problems

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chlosta 

    75th US Army Reserve Innovation Command

    Army Reserve Maj. Brady Moore, innovation officer, Detachment 7522, Dense Urban Subterranean Team, Support Group, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, who in his civilian role works as the director of mission support for a company in Pennsylvania, participates in Code-A-Thon 24, as part of the 75th USARIC’s Army Applications Group and SG Artificial Intelligence Team, Aug. 2, 2024 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina in support of the XVIII Airborne Corps. CAT24 allowed the 75th USARIC Soldiers to use their expertise in AI, data science, product management and engineering to solve real-world Army problems.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 19:36
    Photo ID: 8618121
    VIRIN: 240802-A-NP785-1014
    Resolution: 4803x4130
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th USARIC AI Team partners with XVIII Airborne Corps during CAT24 to solve Real-World Army problems [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    75th USARIC AI Team partners with XVIII Airborne Corps during CAT24 to solve Real-World Army problems

    Department of the Army

    75thUSARIC

