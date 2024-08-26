75th USARIC AI Team partners with XVIII Airborne Corps during CAT24 to solve Real-World Army problems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Maj. Brady Moore, innovation officer, Detachment 7522, Dense Urban Subterranean Team, Support Group, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, who in his civilian role works as the director of mission support for a company in Pennsylvania, participates in Code-A-Thon 24, as part of the 75th USARIC’s Army Applications Group and SG Artificial Intelligence Team, Aug. 2, 2024 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina in support of the XVIII Airborne Corps. CAT24 allowed the 75th USARIC Soldiers to use their expertise in AI, data science, product management and engineering to solve real-world Army problems.