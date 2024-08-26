Buckley Staff Sgt. Release Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremy Nelson, 566th Intelligence Squadron analyst, waits to be called on-stage to be recognized for his selection to Staff Sgt during the release party on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, August 26, 2024. Buckley Space Force Base hosted a ceremony to recognize all Senior Airmen selected for promotion to Staff Sgt. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)