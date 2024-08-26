U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Sillman, Geospatial 26th Intelligence Squadron, geospatial intelligence analyst proceeds through a gauntlet where he is congratulated for his selection to the rank of Staff Sgt. during the release party on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, August 26, 2024. Buckley Space Force Base hosted a ceremony to recognize all Senior Airmen selected for promotion to Staff Sgt. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 18:08
|Photo ID:
|8618030
|VIRIN:
|240826-X-OP274-1331
|Resolution:
|5540x3686
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buckley Staff Sgt. Release Party [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.