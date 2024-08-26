Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buckley Staff Sgt. Release Party [Image 3 of 6]

    Buckley Staff Sgt. Release Party

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Sillman, Geospatial 26th Intelligence Squadron, geospatial intelligence analyst proceeds through a gauntlet where he is congratulated for his selection to the rank of Staff Sgt. during the release party on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, August 26, 2024. Buckley Space Force Base hosted a ceremony to recognize all Senior Airmen selected for promotion to Staff Sgt. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)

    This work, Buckley Staff Sgt. Release Party [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

