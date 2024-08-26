Buckley Staff Sgt. Release Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Sillman, Geospatial 26th Intelligence Squadron, geospatial intelligence analyst proceeds through a gauntlet where he is congratulated for his selection to the rank of Staff Sgt. during the release party on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, August 26, 2024. Buckley Space Force Base hosted a ceremony to recognize all Senior Airmen selected for promotion to Staff Sgt. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)