    Coast Guard, Navy rescue woman, child, pets from sailboat beset by weather 925 miles off Honolulu [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard, Navy rescue woman, child, pets from sailboat beset by weather 925 miles off Honolulu

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A small boat crew assigned to the Arleigh Bruke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) sails away from the French-flagged sailing vessel Albroc, with AMVER-registered tanker Seri Emperor in the background, after recovering persons during rescue operations in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 26, 2024. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard completed the rescue of a distressed woman, child and their pets from a sailboat beset by weather 925 miles offshore Honolulu. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lance Watson)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 17:40
    Photo ID: 8618022
    VIRIN: 240826-G-G0214-1003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    SAR
    USCG
    France
    USN

