Coast Guard, Navy rescue woman, child, pets from sailboat beset by weather 925 miles off Honolulu

A small boat crew assigned to the Arleigh Bruke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) sails away from the French-flagged sailing vessel Albroc, with AMVER-registered tanker Seri Emperor in the background, after recovering persons during rescue operations in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 26, 2024. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard completed the rescue of a distressed woman, child and their pets from a sailboat beset by weather 925 miles offshore Honolulu. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lance Watson)