Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A small boat crew assigned to the Arleigh Bruke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) approaches the French-flagged sailing vessel Albroc during rescue operations in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 26, 2024. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard completed the rescue of a distressed woman, child and their pets from a sailboat beset by weather 925 miles offshore Honolulu. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lance Watson)