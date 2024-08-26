Acting Air National Guard director speaks in Detroit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard, speaks during an Air National Guard breakout session at the 146th National Guard Association of the United States General Conference, Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)