Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard, speaks during an Air National Guard breakout session at the 146th National Guard Association of the United States General Conference, Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)
This work, Acting Air National Guard director speaks in Detroit [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.