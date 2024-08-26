Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Air National Guard director speaks in Detroit [Image 2 of 3]

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard, speaks during an Air National Guard breakout session at the 146th National Guard Association of the United States General Conference, Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    Michigan
    National Guard Bureau
    Detroit
    NGAUS
    Duke Pirak

