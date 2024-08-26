Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP HOSTS EMF-JULIET CHANGE OF COMMAND [Image 7 of 7]

    NMCP HOSTS EMF-JULIET CHANGE OF COMMAND

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Deven Fernandez 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    On Tuesday, Aug. 27, NMCP hosted the Expeditionary Medical Facility Juliet (EMF-J) Change of Command ceremony. With Capt. Brian Feldman, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth commanding officer, as the presiding official, Capt. Ewell "Trey" Hollis relieved Capt. Linda Smith of her duties as EMF-J commanding officer. EMF-J was established in September 2022 to provide enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on land, air, and sea.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 12:04
    Photo ID: 8617254
    VIRIN: 240827-N-DF135-1007
    Resolution: 4851x3228
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
