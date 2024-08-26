NMCP HOSTS EMF-JULIET CHANGE OF COMMAND

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, NMCP hosted the Expeditionary Medical Facility Juliet (EMF-J) Change of Command ceremony. With Capt. Brian Feldman, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth commanding officer, as the presiding official, Capt. Ewell "Trey" Hollis relieved Capt. Linda Smith of her duties as EMF-J commanding officer. EMF-J was established in September 2022 to provide enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on land, air, and sea.
