2024 MHSRS Awards

Dr. Lester Martínez López, the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, presents an award for team/academia outstanding research accomplishment to the Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative Team at the University of Colorado, Anschutz, at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, on Aug. 26.