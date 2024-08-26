Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 MHSRS Awards [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 MHSRS Awards

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Robbie Hammer 

    Defense Health Agency

    Dr. Lester Martínez López, the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, presents an award for outstanding research accomplishment for a military team to the U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit INDO Pacific at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, on Aug. 26. The team was honored for their work, titled, “Long-Term Immunity Against Novel and Known Strains of SARS-CoV-2.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 11:36
    Photo ID: 8617210
    VIRIN: 240826-O-VO263-7793
    Resolution: 3792x3656
    Size: 12.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 MHSRS Awards [Image 6 of 6], by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 MHSRS Awards
    2024 MHSRS Awards
    2024 MHSRS Awards
    2024 MHSRS Awards
    2024 MHSRS Awards
    2024 MHSRS Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download