Dr. Lester Martínez López, the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, presents an award for outstanding research accomplishment for a military team to the U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit INDO Pacific at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, on Aug. 26. The team was honored for their work, titled, “Long-Term Immunity Against Novel and Known Strains of SARS-CoV-2.”
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 11:36
|Photo ID:
|8617210
|VIRIN:
|240826-O-VO263-7793
|Resolution:
|3792x3656
|Size:
|12.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 MHSRS Awards [Image 6 of 6], by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.