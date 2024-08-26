Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Furnishings program supports Fort Carson barracks renovation and replacement projects [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Furnishings program supports Fort Carson barracks renovation and replacement projects

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Fort Carson’s Department of Public Works, Omaha District and Huntsville Center seek to enhance single Soldiers’ quality of life as renovated and newly constructed barracks are seeing Soldiers steadily moving in.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 08:52
    Photo ID: 8616938
    VIRIN: 240416-A-QY194-1002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Furnishings program supports Fort Carson barracks renovation and replacement projects [Image 3 of 3], by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Furnishings program supports Fort Carson barracks renovation and replacement projects
    Furnishings program supports Fort Carson barracks renovation and replacement projects
    Furnishings program supports Fort Carson barracks renovation and replacement projects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Furnishings program supports Fort Carson barracks renovation and replacement projects

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Barracks
    Fort Carson
    Furnishings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download