Furnishings program supports Fort Carson barracks renovation and replacement projects

Photo By William Farrow | A new kitchenette at one of the barracks at Fort Carson, Colo.

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Almost two years into a decade-long plan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District continues renovating barracks or constructing new living quarters at Fort Carson, Colorado, and the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville keeps filling the spaces with furnishings to ensure Soldier’s “quarters” become comfortable “homes.”



Huntsville Center is designated as the central manager of furnishings procurement for the Installation Management Command. The Center’s Furnishings Program constructs cradle to grave Project Delivery Teams that execute all Army unaccompanied housing furniture replacement contracts for HQ IMCOM worldwide.



Fort Carson’s Department of Public Works, Omaha District and Huntsville Center to enhance single Soldiers’ quality of life renovated and newly constructed barracks are seeing Soldiers steadily moving in.



Stephanie Hardin, Furnishings Program manager, said the program administers HQ IMCOM's workplan, specifications/procurements, provides contract management, training, coordination and quality assurance oversight.



She said the processes ensure the program consistently procures furniture that yields a higher quality of product which equals a longer life cycle durations and cost avoidance for our stakeholder.

“In the long run, our furniture program saves the customer money,” Harding said.



According to Fort Carson Directorate of Public Works (DPW) there are three main efforts for the barracks there. The main effort is building new military construction (MILCON) barracks for 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, with the first barracks estimated to be completed by fiscal 2027.



Other top efforts are renovations of Fort Carson’s “rolling pin” barracks. They are called rolling pin barracks because their shape, which resembles a rolling pin when viewed from above.



These barracks will be completed between fiscal 2024 and 2034.to meet the new "4 plus 2" standard, which includes four bedrooms, a kitchen, laundry room, and common area in each suite.



The $4 million Fort Carson furnishings contract was funded by Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Operation and maintenance funds. The contract called for the suites to be outfitted with a single bed and mattress, nightstand, amour, desk and chair in the bedrooms. Common areas are furnished with a sofa, armchair, table and four chairs. A Microwave oven, refrigerator and washing machine and a drier outfit the rest of the Soldiers’ “home.”



Tiffany Torres, Furnishings Program project manager for the Fort Carson development, said she believes the furniture procured and installed improves Soldiers’ comfort while maintaining functionality.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see how you are impacting the daily life of a Soldier,” Torres said.

“Ultimately, we are here working to support them in everything they do. And seeing the results that work, either firsthand, or by talking to our Housing POCs is really rewarding.”



However, projects of this magnitude don’t go without challenge.

One of the big tests Torres said the furnishings team faced was a lack of adequate competition for one of undercounter refrigerators.



She said during the solicitation process, the team learned that some of the potential bidders were having issues providing quote and they were running the risk of losing bidders due to them not being able to find a source for that particular appliance.



She said the project delivery team discussed options and decided it was best to pull that item out of the package and have a separate solicitation for just that appliance which went out specifically to appliance vendors.

“I believe that quick thinking and action helped us overcome the issue and allowed us to get several quotes and ultimately the best value for the Government,” Torres said.



The Furnishings Program is always looking to improve processes and automate.



The program has recently implemented a new online ordering system which is deployed for both the Army and Navy unaccompanied housing programs. This new system has streamlined the process from order receipt to contract closeout. It helps in standardizing product offerings for standard designs to ensure consistency throughout all facilities and helps the PDT in automation and real time reporting throughout the process.

Soldiers living in 17 of Fort Carson’s barracks buildings are swapping end-of-lifecycle furniture for new items and once the exchanges are complete, 1,554 rooms will have new Army furniture.



“A Soldier’s experience in our barracks is quality of life issue #1, and that drives readiness,” Joe Wyka, Fort Carson Department of Public Works director.



“A huge part of that experience is having clean, comfortable and serviceable furniture.”