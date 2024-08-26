52D Command Team Maintence Terrain Walk at 1-57 ADAR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Hailey Bairu, 52D Air Defense Artillery Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson visit a 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment motor pool on Katterbach Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, August 27, 2024. During the terrain walk, Bairu and Robison hosted informal leadership professional development sessions, recognized 1-57 Soldiers, and helped the 1-57 command team find solutions to improve their motorpools and maintenance plans.