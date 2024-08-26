Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52D Command Team Maintence Terrain Walk at 1-57 ADAR [Image 2 of 7]

    52D Command Team Maintence Terrain Walk at 1-57 ADAR

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Col. Hailey Bairu, 52D Air Defense Artillery Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson visit a 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment motor pool on Katterbach Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, August 27, 2024. During the terrain walk, Bairu and Robison hosted informal leadership professional development sessions, recognized 1-57 Soldiers, and helped the 1-57 command team find solutions to optimize their motorpools and maintenance plans.

