Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff delegation visits during BTF [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Staff delegation visits during BTF

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Meyer, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, escorts U.S. congressional staff delegates on a tour of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 26, 2024. Through the help of congressional delegations, Air Force units across Pacific Air Forces are able to secure funding to project airpower alongside Allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 05:20
    Photo ID: 8616590
    VIRIN: 240825-F-SZ986-1057
    Resolution: 7232x4821
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff delegation visits during BTF [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff delegation visits during BTF
    Staff delegation visits during BTF
    Staff delegation visits during BTF
    Staff delegation visits during BTF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-2
    Australia
    Spirit
    Anthony Hetlage
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download