Staff delegation visits during BTF

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Meyer, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, escorts U.S. congressional staff delegates on a tour of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 26, 2024. Through the help of congressional delegations, Air Force units across Pacific Air Forces are able to secure funding to project airpower alongside Allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)