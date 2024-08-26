Staff delegation visits during BTF

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Meyer, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, escorts U.S. congressional staff delegates on a tour of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 26, 2024. The tour provided the staff delegates with a comprehensive understanding of the B-2’s mission and capabilities it provides to enable, employ and project combat power within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
