ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Mountain Warfare Training

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Garrett Pittard, platoon sergeant, Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, conducts a forward rappel during mountain warfare training led by Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)