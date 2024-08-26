ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Mountain Warfare Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, and U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast rope and rappel training at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)