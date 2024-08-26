Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FARP Construction [Image 5 of 6]

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, and Republic of Korea Army soldiers with the 2nd Operations Command prepare to construct a forward arming and refueling point in Daejeon, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. The FARP will serve as a combined defense system on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kathryn Pakiz, 207th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 01:25
    Photo ID: 8616419
    VIRIN: 240822-A-GH673-1115
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, FARP Construction [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

