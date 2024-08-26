FARP Construction

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, and Republic of Korea Army soldiers with the 2nd Operations Command prepare to construct a forward arming and refueling point in Daejeon, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. The FARP will serve as a combined defense system on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kathryn Pakiz, 207th Public Affairs Detachment)
