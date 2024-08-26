NCTF-RH Tank 7 Preparation for Power Washing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HALAWA, Hawaii (July 17, 2024) On the top of the outside of tank 7, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractors secure covers over the open manway where the center tower suspension basket anchor points hang at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. Ensuring structural stability will allow NCTF-RH crew members to enter the tank and begin pressure washing. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (Courtesy Photo)