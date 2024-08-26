Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH Tank 7 Preparation for Power Washing [Image 2 of 2]

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    HALAWA, Hawaii (July 17, 2024) On the top of the outside of tank 7, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractors secure covers over the open manway where the center tower suspension basket anchor points hang at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. Ensuring structural stability will allow NCTF-RH crew members to enter the tank and begin pressure washing. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 22:20
    Photo ID: 8616274
    VIRIN: 240717-N-N0393-2002
    Resolution: 1296x972
    Size: 245.25 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
