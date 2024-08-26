NCTF-RH Tank 7 Preparation for Power Washing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HALAWA, Hawaii (July 17, 2024) Structural engineers begin an inspection of the center tower, catwalk and handrails inside tank 7 at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. Ensuring structural stability will allow Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractors to work in the tank. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (Courtesy Photo)