    NCTF-RH Tank 7 Preparation for Power Washing [Image 1 of 2]

    NCTF-RH Tank 7 Preparation for Power Washing

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    HALAWA, Hawaii (July 17, 2024) Structural engineers begin an inspection of the center tower, catwalk and handrails inside tank 7 at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. Ensuring structural stability will allow Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractors to work in the tank. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (Courtesy Photo)

    VIRIN: 240717-N-N0393-2001
    TAGS

    water quality
    NCTFRH
    Navy Closure Task Force Red Hill

