One Year Later: Maui Wildfire Response

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Eddy Song, 154th Medical Group medic, displays the PPE used while supporting JTF 5-0 Maui Wildfire Response at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on January 9, 2024. Members of JTF 5-0 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
One Year Later: The Hawaii National Guard's Heroic Efforts in the Aftermath of the Lahaina Wildfire
