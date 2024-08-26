One Year Later: Maui Wildfire Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Eddy Song, 154th Medical Group medic, displays the PPE used while supporting JTF 5-0 Maui Wildfire Response at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on January 9, 2024. Members of JTF 5-0 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)