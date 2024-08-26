Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    One Year Later: Maui Wildfire Response [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    One Year Later: Maui Wildfire Response

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Eddy Song, 154th Medical Group medic, displays the PPE used while supporting JTF 5-0 Maui Wildfire Response at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on January 9, 2024. Members of JTF 5-0 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8616129
    VIRIN: 240109-Z-RV808-1639
    Resolution: 4641x6961
    Size: 16.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Year Later: Maui Wildfire Response [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    One Year Later: Maui Wildfire Response
    One Year Later: Maui Wildfire Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    One Year Later: The Hawaii National Guard's Heroic Efforts in the Aftermath of the Lahaina Wildfire

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    HIANG
    HING
    JTF-50
    MauiWildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download