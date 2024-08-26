Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Adrian Remington, 154th Wing Fatality Search and Recovery...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Adrian Remington, 154th Wing Fatality Search and Recovery Team commander, conducts a presentation for leadership on the JTF 5-0 Maui Wildfire Response at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on July 26, 2024. Members of JTF 5-0 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy) see less | View Image Page

One Year Later: The Hawaii National Guard's Heroic Efforts in the Aftermath of the Lahaina Wildfire



August 8, 2024, marks the solemn first anniversary of the wildfire that devastated the historic town of Lahaina on Maui, a disaster that forever changed the island. In the wake of this unprecedented tragedy, the Hawaii National Guard stepped up, playing a pivotal role in relief efforts.



Among the brave men and women who answered the call were two specialized teams whose contributions were of significant importance. Activated under Joint Task Force 5-0 on August 11, 2023, the Hawaii Air National Guard's Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT) and the Search and Extraction Rescue Operations (SERO) Team from the 154th Wing were thrust into an unimaginable situation. The gravity of their mission—recovering and identifying human remains amidst the ashes of Lahaina—was both heartbreaking and vital to the healing of the community.



Reflecting on the mission, Maj. Adrian Remington, FSRT commander, underscored the profound responsibility his team bore. "I took on the role of FSRT commander during the initial response phase of the Lahaina wildfire," Remington recalled. "Our team was charged with one of the most difficult tasks—recovering human remains within the charred footprint of this beloved town. Every step we took was taken with care, knowing the weight of our work on those grieving loved ones."



The FSRT, one of six specialized elements of the CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), played an essential role in assisting the Maui Police Department. Remington described the difficulty of operating in an environment still smoldering, emphasizing the physical and emotional challenges faced by the team.



"Despite the media coverage, nothing can truly convey the sheer devastation that we witnessed," said Remington. "Historic Lahaina, a town rich in culture and history, was reduced to ashes. There was little left to recognize, except the overwhelming sense of loss."



Trained to operate in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive environments, the FSRT's expertise allowed them to recover, process, and honorably transfer remains, offering a measure of closure to families and loved ones.



Tech. Sgt. Song, a medic with the Hawaii Air National Guard's SERO team, also played a pivotal role in these efforts. With more than 16 years of experience as a fire investigator for the Honolulu Fire Department, Song brought critical awareness to the severe health risks present in the post-fire environment. His expertise in assessing hazardous conditions and implementing personal protective measures was essential in safeguarding the team.



"The heat from the fire was so intense that it melted car rims and lithium-ion batteries into pools of metal, releasing toxic fumes," Song recounted. "The air was thick with the smell of burnt wood, plastic, metal—and tragically, human and animal remains. It was a visceral reminder of the life that was lost here."



Song's insights proved invaluable as the team navigated a dangerous and contaminated environment. His advocacy for proper personal protective equipment and decontamination protocols ensured that every member of the team remained as safe as possible. Thanks to his efforts, the Honolulu Fire Department generously donated 12 pairs of boots to help protect the team from further harm.



"This disaster was unlike anything we had encountered before," Song added. "But we were determined to complete our mission with the respect and dignity the people of Lahaina deserved."



The Hawaii FSRT's deployment for the Lahaina wildfire marked their first real-world mass fatality incident—a challenging and emotionally taxing mission. Maj. Remington praised his team for their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and compassion throughout the recovery process. Each discovery was treated with the utmost respect, reinforcing the team's reputation as one of the nation's top FSRT units.



"Our team exists for moments like this," said Remington. "Our skills are constantly sharpened so we can respond to community-impacting events with precision and care. We were there when Hawaii needed us most—and we will always be ready."



As we mark this anniversary, we recognize the significant efforts of the men and women who responded during Lahaina's most challenging moments. The Hawaii National Guard was instrumental in this mission, assisting with the recovery of remains for 34 of the 102 official recoveries, providing essential support to the community during a period of great difficulty.