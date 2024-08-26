Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMR&D Presents at MHSRS 2024 Day 2 [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMR&amp;D Presents at MHSRS 2024 Day 2

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Emily Swedlund 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 27, 2024) Anna Jane Brown presents on Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) research during Poster Session 2 of the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS). MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing, and relationship building. The eight Navy Medicine Research and Development commands, led by NMRC, are engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology, and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 09:25
    Photo ID: 8614452
    VIRIN: 240827-N-YI734-8164
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.53 MB
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMR&D Presents at MHSRS 2024 Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by Emily Swedlund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMR&amp;D Presents at MHSRS 2024 Day 2
    NMR&amp;D Presents at MHSRS 2024 Day 2
    NMR&amp;D Presents at MHSRS 2024 Day 2
    NMR&amp;D Presents at MHSRS 2024 Day 2
    NMR&amp;D Presents at MHSRS 2024 Day 2
    NMR&amp;D Presents at MHSRS 2024 Day 2
    NMR&amp;D Presents at MHSRS 2024 Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navymedicine
    nsmrl
    nmr&d
    thisisnavymedicine
    mhsrs2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download