Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 27, 2024) Dr. Justin Handy and Dr. Dominica Hernandez, of the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, with their poster during Poster Session 2 of the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS). MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing, and relationship building. The eight Navy Medicine Research and Development commands, led by NMRC, are engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology, and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/released)