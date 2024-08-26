The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels perform in Wichita, Kansas at the Frontiers In Flight Air Show. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 08:18
|Photo ID:
|8614300
|VIRIN:
|240822-N-KB563-3283
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels perform in Wichita, Kansas at the Frontiers In Flight Air Show. [Image 24 of 24], by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.