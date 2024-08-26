Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels perform in Wichita, Kansas at the Frontiers In Flight Air Show. [Image 24 of 24]

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels perform in Wichita, Kansas at the Frontiers In Flight Air Show.

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael Russell 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the blue Angels perform in Wichita, Kansas at the Frontiers In Flight Air Show. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 08:18
    Photo ID: 8614306
    VIRIN: 240822-N-KB563-1507
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.06 MB
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US
    Air Show
    Wichita
    Blue Angels
    Aviation
    Kansas

