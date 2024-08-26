Pacific Partnership 24-2 Deputy Commander visits Pacific Angel 24-3 Sites

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Scott Minchin, deputy commander for Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2), (left) and U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Joo, commander of the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (right) discuss the renovation efforts being done by the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron during Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel work collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)