Pacific Partnership 24-2 Deputy Commander visits Pacific Angel 24-3 Sites

Royal Australian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Scott Minchin, deputy commander for Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2), (left) and U.S. Air Force Maj. Bradley Emmett, Pacific Angel 24-3 (PA 24-3) mission commander (right) tour renovations taking place at Tinh Khe Elementary school during PA 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel work collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)