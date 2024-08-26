USAF and RAAF conduct ocean survival equipment drops during Pacific Angel 24-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Air Force and Papua New Guinea Defence Force transfer a RAAF SAR-8 transoceanic life raft onto a PNGDF NUSHIP Cape Gloucester landing craft during Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 28, 2024. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command sponsors Pacific Angel to promote interoperability and demonstrate Department of Defense support capabilities for HA/DR events by conducting global medical outreach and enhancing regional partnerships. U.S. Air Force, RAAF and French Navy flying units conducted an over water aerial cargo drop mission alongside Airmen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)