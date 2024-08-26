Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF and RAAF conduct ocean survival equipment drops during Pacific Angel 24-1 [Image 30 of 30]

    USAF and RAAF conduct ocean survival equipment drops during Pacific Angel 24-1

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force and Papua New Guinea Defence Force transfer a RAAF SAR-8 transoceanic life raft onto a PNGDF NUSHIP Cape Gloucester landing craft during Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 28, 2024. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command sponsors Pacific Angel to promote interoperability and demonstrate Department of Defense support capabilities for HA/DR events by conducting global medical outreach and enhancing regional partnerships. U.S. Air Force, RAAF and French Navy flying units conducted an over water aerial cargo drop mission alongside Airmen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 04:37
    Photo ID: 8614195
    VIRIN: 240828-F-FJ989-1939
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    PacAngel
    INDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndo-Pacific

