USS McCampbell (DDG 85) hosts tour for congressional delegates

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 19, 2024) Cmdr. Jordan Stutzman, left, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85), speaks to Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio during a Congressional Delegation visit while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 19. McCampbell is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)
|08.19.2024
08.28.2024
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
