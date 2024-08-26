USS McCampbell (DDG 85) hosts tour for congressional delegates

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 19, 2024) Cmdr. Jordan Stutzman, center, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85), poses for a group photo during a Congressional Delegation visit while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 19. McCampbell is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)
|08.19.2024
|08.28.2024 03:24
|8614091
|240819-N-IK052-1015
|7304x4869
|2.4 MB
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
