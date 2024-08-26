Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McCampbell (DDG 85) hosts tour for congressional delegates [Image 3 of 4]

    USS McCampbell (DDG 85) hosts tour for congressional delegates

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 19, 2024) Cmdr. Jordan Stutzman, center, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85), poses for a group photo during a Congressional Delegation visit while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 19. McCampbell is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 03:24
    Photo ID: 8614091
    VIRIN: 240819-N-IK052-1015
    Resolution: 7304x4869
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    tour
    USS McCampbell
    DDG 85
    Representative Tom Emmer
    Representative David Joyce

