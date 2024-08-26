U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Micah Pohlman, a canon crewmember assigned to Headquarters Support Company, 34th Infantry Division, stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of command, Aug. 10, 2024. Pohlman is one of nearly 500 service members currently deployed with the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Infantry Division. Pohlman first enlisted in 1991 before taking a break in service. He rejoined the military in 2004 and has served for nearly 20 years, deploying four times. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
