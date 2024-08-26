Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. 1st. Class Micah Pohlman [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sgt. 1st. Class Micah Pohlman

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Micah Pohlman, a canon crewmember assigned to Headquarters Support Company, 34th Infantry Division, stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of command, Aug. 10, 2024. Pohlman is one of nearly 500 service members currently deployed with the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Infantry Division. Pohlman first enlisted in 1991 before taking a break in service. He rejoined the military in 2004 and has served for nearly 20 years, deploying four times. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 03:02
    Photo ID: 8614084
    VIRIN: 240810-Z-DY230-1003
    Resolution: 4337x2891
    Size: 687.33 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st. Class Micah Pohlman [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. 1st. Class Micah Pohlman
    Sgt. 1st. Class Micah Pohlman
    Sgt. 1st. Class Micah Pohlman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reflecting on how the events of 9/11 continue to impact service members today

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    34th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Soldier Feature
    Canon Crewmember

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download