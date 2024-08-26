U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Micah Pohlman, a canon crewmember assigned to Headquarters Support Company, 34th Infantry Division, poses for a photo, March 8, 2007, while deployed. Pohlman is one of nearly 500 service members currently deployed with the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Infantry Division. Pohlman first enlisted in 1991 before taking a break in service. He rejoined the military in 2004 and has served for nearly 20 years, deploying four times. (Submitted Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2004
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 03:02
|Photo ID:
|8614086
|VIRIN:
|040317-Z-ZZ999-9326
|Resolution:
|1389x1093
|Size:
|69.49 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
