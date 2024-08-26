Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st. Class Micah Pohlman [Image 3 of 3]

    Sgt. 1st. Class Micah Pohlman

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.17.2004

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Micah Pohlman, a canon crewmember assigned to Headquarters Support Company, 34th Infantry Division, poses for a photo, March 8, 2007, while deployed. Pohlman is one of nearly 500 service members currently deployed with the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Infantry Division. Pohlman first enlisted in 1991 before taking a break in service. He rejoined the military in 2004 and has served for nearly 20 years, deploying four times. (Submitted Photo)

    Reflecting on how the events of 9/11 continue to impact service members today

