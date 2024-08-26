USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Soldiers complete ACFT, prioritize readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Shane Douglass, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, takes part in the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 22.

The ACFT serves as the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. This general physical fitness test utilizes an age and gender performance-normed scoring scale to evaluate a Soldier’s physical fitness.