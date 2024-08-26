Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Soldiers complete ACFT, prioritize readiness [Image 9 of 10]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Soldiers complete ACFT, prioritize readiness

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Sgt. Shane Douglass, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, takes part in the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 22.
    The ACFT serves as the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. This general physical fitness test utilizes an age and gender performance-normed scoring scale to evaluate a Soldier’s physical fitness.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 03:19
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Soldiers complete ACFT, prioritize readiness

