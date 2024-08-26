USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Soldiers complete ACFT, prioritize readiness

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Capt. Rudolph “Trey” Smith III, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Capt. Rudolph “Trey” Smith III, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, along with Sgt. Shane Douglass and Spc. Jayden Brown takes part in the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 22. The ACFT serves as the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. This general physical fitness test utilizes an age and gender performance-normed scoring scale to evaluate a Soldier’s physical fitness. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Rheinland-Pfalz’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) Soldiers are ready for action! On Aug. 22, Capt. Rudolph “Trey” Smith III, HHC commander, along with Sgt. Shane Douglass and Spc. Jayden Brown took part in the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) at the Functional Fitness Center on Rhine Ordnance Barracks.



The ACFT serves as the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. This general physical fitness test utilizes an age and gender performance-normed scoring scale to evaluate a Soldier’s physical fitness. Recent updates to the test include performance-normed scoring standards tailored to age and gender, with the plank now designated as the sole core-strength event.



Smith said that the test is designed to reflect real combat scenarios, making it relevant and beneficial for Soldiers' readiness.



“I believe the ACFT is important because it provides a better and more well-rounded assessment of physical fitness for Soldiers,” he said. “A Soldier’s strength, power, speed and stamina are all tested. With it being a “combat” focused fitness test, it provides scenarios that Soldiers could see during combat.”



The ACFT consists of six events: Maximum Dead Lift (MDL), Standing Power Throw (SPT), Hand-Release Push Up (HRP), Sprint/Drag/Carry (SDC), Plank (PLK), and the 2-Mile Run (2MR). To pass, Soldiers must achieve a minimum score of 60 points in each event, as outlined in the revised scoring tables.



