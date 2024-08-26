Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 CYBEREX Commences

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indonesian National Armed Forces Col. Masnal Samian (left), coordinator of the cyber exercise (CYBEREX), discusses cyber security concepts with U.S. Air Force Col. Glen Hayase (right), commander of the 154th Mission Support Group, Aug. 26, 2024, Surabaya, Indonesia. The CYBEREX is part of Super Garuda Shield 2024, an Indonesia-led exercise intended to increase military interoperability between participating Allies and Partners, the United States military and the Indonesian Armed Forces. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)