Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 CYBEREX Commences

U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Charles Brodeur, a cyberspace officer assigned to the Defensive Cyber Operations - Internal Defensive Measures Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force, leads a training discussion during a cyber exercise (CYBEREX) Aug. 27, 2024, Surabaya, Indonesia. The CYBEREX is part of Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024, an Indonesia-led exercise intended to increase military interoperability between participating Allies and Partners, the United States military and the Indonesian Armed Forces. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)