    USAMMDA team highlights developing devices, capabilities during MHSRS day two [Image 17 of 27]

    USAMMDA team highlights developing devices, capabilities during MHSRS day two

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Krista Caudle, Ph.D., a product manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, speaks with an attendee during a poster session at the Department of Defense’s annual four-day Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 27, 2024. USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. USAMMDA Project Managers guide the development of medical products for the U.S. Army Medical Department, other U.S. military services, the Joint Staff, the Defense Health Agency, and the U.S. Special Operations community. The process takes promising technology from the Department of Defense, industry, and academia to U.S. Forces, from the testing required for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval or licensing to fielding and sustainment of the finished product. USAMMDA Project Management Offices will transition to a Program Executive Office under the Defense Health Agency, Deputy Assistant Director for Acquisition and Sustainment. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 20:16
    Photo ID: 8613763
    VIRIN: 240827-A-PJ332-1102
    Resolution: 2847x1898
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMMDA team highlights developing devices, capabilities during MHSRS day two [Image 27 of 27], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Partnership
    Medical Research
    Medical Development
    Military Science
    USAMMDA
    MHSRS2024

