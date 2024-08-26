USAMMDA Warfighter Readiness, Performance, Brain Health team shows advanced development prowess during MHSRS

Photo By T. T. Parish | Bobbie Mortimer, civilian deputy project manager with the Warfighter Readiness,...... read more read more Photo By T. T. Parish | Bobbie Mortimer, civilian deputy project manager with the Warfighter Readiness, Performance and Brain Health Project Management Office, speaks with members of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity during the second to last day of the Department of Defense’s annual four-day Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 28, 2024. USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. USAMMDA Project Managers guide the development of medical products for the U.S. Army Medical Department, other U.S. military services, the Joint Staff, the Defense Health Agency, and the U.S. Special Operations community. The process takes promising technology from the Department of Defense, industry, and academia to U.S. Forces, from the testing required for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval or licensing to fielding and sustainment of the finished product. USAMMDA Project Management Offices will transition to a Program Executive Office under the Defense Health Agency, Deputy Assistant Director for Acquisition and Sustainment. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released) see less | View Image Page

Team members with the Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health Project Management Office are showcasing the latest in developing military medical hardware and technologies this week as part of the Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 26-29, 2024.



The WRPBH team leads the development and acquisition of products to meet the capability requirements of our Nation's Warfighters.



During this year’s symposium, WRPBH’s Analyzer Traumatic Brain Injury (ATBI) team was recognized for excellence, receiving the Defense Health Agency award for Outstanding Program Management Team on the first day of MHSRS.



The ATBI program, developed alongside industry partner Abbott, is designed to give medical providers in the U.S. Joint Forces a portable assessment tool for patients with possible TBIs at and near the front lines. The device, which can test either blood plasma or whole blood, detects chemical markers in samples that could indicate TBI.



"Recognition for this award is a direct reflection of what a group of leading professionals can truly accomplish in a challenging area of medicine," said Damien Hoffman, product manager of the ATBI program. "The contributions made by my teammates here at USAMMDA, and our partners across the Department of Defense, academia, and industry, were the driving force behind major accomplishments in traumatic brain injury."



During symposium exhibit hours, representatives from WRPBH showcased their latest programs and devices, meeting with stakeholders from across the Department of Defense and development experts from academia and the development industry. The symposium is a prime venue for the USAMMDA advanced developers to share information about notable successes and meet with possible new partners for future programs, according to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dana Bal, a product manager with WRPBH.



“Events like MHSRS are a great opportunity for WRPBH and USAMMDA,” said Bal. “We are able to show the DoD and partners in the development industry and academia what we do each day. Also, we are able to connect with other organizations and development experts who may not know about what we do and begin building relationships for possible future partnerships to aid in our mission to support our Warfighters.”



WRPBH is only one of four USAMMDA PMOs representing the latest in military medical development during this year’s MHSRS. The symposium is especially noteworthy due to the evolving structure of USAMMDA and the transformation of efforts within U.S. military medicine. Three of USAMMDA’s Project Management Offices – WRPBH; Warfighter Protection and Acute Care; and Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment – are continuing their organizational transition to the Defense Health Agency. The Soldier Medical Devices PMO is transitioning to the Program Executive Office-Soldier.



USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. USAMMDA Project Managers guide the development of medical products for the U.S. Army Medical Department, other U.S. military services, the Joint Staff, the Defense Health Agency, and the U.S. Special Operations community.



The process takes promising technology from the Department of Defense, industry, and academia to U.S. Forces, from the testing required for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval or licensing to fielding and sustainment of the finished product. USAMMDA Project Management Offices will transition to a Program Executive Office under the Defense Health Agency, Deputy Assistant Director for Acquisition and Sustainment.



